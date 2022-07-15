Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.51 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $239,318.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,793.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.35 or 0.05840184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00247712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00648735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00071263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00500919 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,386,186 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.