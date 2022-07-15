Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

