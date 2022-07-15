Head-To-Head Survey: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.46 $2.90 million $1.16 12.11 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.40 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Ottawa Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TC Bancshares.

Dividends

Profitability

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Ottawa Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

