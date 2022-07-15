HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

