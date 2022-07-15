Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

PEAK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,695. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

