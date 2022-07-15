Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.0 %
PEAK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,695. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
