Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.61

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.61 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 80965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

