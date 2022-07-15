Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 415.9% in June

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 415.9% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HERTF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,366. Heritage Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

