Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is Kercheville Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises 3.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Hess Midstream worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of HESM stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

