HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.85

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 402.85 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 324.11 ($3.85). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.87), with a volume of 380,114 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.50. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($19,326.83). Also, insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($106,844.67).

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

