Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.