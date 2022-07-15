Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,674 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 264,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

