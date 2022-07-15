Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.