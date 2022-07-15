Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,818,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,610,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 166,957 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.