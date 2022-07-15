Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 84,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

