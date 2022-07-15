Highland Private Wealth Management Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELV opened at $466.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.09 and a 200-day moving average of $475.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

