Highland Private Wealth Management Has $299,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

ADI opened at $153.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

