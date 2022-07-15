Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

