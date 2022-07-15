Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 575 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.