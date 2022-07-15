Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 479 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

