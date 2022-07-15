Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.