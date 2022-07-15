Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

