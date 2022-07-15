Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Highland Transcend Partners I Price Performance

NYSE:HTPA remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Highland Transcend Partners I has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Transcend Partners I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth about $117,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth about $643,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

