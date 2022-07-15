Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HKMPY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $75.81.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
