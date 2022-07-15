Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.26

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.69. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

