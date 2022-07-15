Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. FIX dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of FIXX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

