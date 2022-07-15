Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

HON traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

