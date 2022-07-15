Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.95. 31,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

