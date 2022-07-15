Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $2.37 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00062707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

