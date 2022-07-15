Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000.

VTV traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.47. 96,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

