Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 588,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.