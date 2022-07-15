HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $436.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $436.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $263.97 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day moving average is $422.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

