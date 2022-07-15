HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 12,838,925 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

