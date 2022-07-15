HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 12,838,925 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.