Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

