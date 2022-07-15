Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.12.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

