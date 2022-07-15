Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 49,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 91,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$13.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.
About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)
