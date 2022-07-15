IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $605.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 49.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.