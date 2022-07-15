Ink (INK) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink (INK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $194,235.45 and $6,130.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

