InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

