InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $18,220,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $636.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.21.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). InnovAge had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INNV. Robert W. Baird lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

