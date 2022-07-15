Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.
About Input Capital (CVE:INP)
