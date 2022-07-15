Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 33 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($178.58).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Simon Carter purchased 30 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($180.54).

BLND traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 457.20 ($5.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,207,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,184. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 436.12. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 440.20 ($5.24) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.65) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.73) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.53).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

