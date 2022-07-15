Insider Buying: Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Buys £10,055.80 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 100,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,055.80 ($11,959.80).

LON:KDNC opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Friday. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £19.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38.

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.