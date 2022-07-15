Insider Buying: Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Buys £10,055.80 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 100,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,055.80 ($11,959.80).
LON:KDNC opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Friday. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £19.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38.
Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
