Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Buys $469,450.43 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

