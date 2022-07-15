Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys 143,221 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 468,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,227.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,669. The stock has a market cap of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Noodles & Company by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Noodles & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

