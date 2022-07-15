Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,435 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,953.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 135,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,669. The firm has a market cap of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -233.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.