Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Buys $5,430,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

