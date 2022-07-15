Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells 532 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

