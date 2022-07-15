Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells 532 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.