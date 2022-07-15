Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $41.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,834. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

