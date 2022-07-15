Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 89 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.03 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

