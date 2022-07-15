Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 881 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Boeing Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.